Comparing Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Sienna Senior Living’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $699.35 million 1.11 -$6.52 million ($0.29) -19.76 Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -12.54

Sienna Senior Living has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sienna Senior Living, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48% Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares InnovAge and Sienna Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InnovAge and Sienna Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sienna Senior Living 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.62%. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 92.19%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than InnovAge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sienna Senior Living beats InnovAge on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc. in May 2015. Sienna Senior Living Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

