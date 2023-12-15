Contrasting Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Alector’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$34.73 million N/A N/A Alector $96.31 million 6.99 -$133.31 million ($1.69) -4.73

Volatility and Risk

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector.

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kiromic BioPharma and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Alector 1 2 7 0 2.60

Alector has a consensus price target of $14.18, indicating a potential upside of 77.27%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -137.42% Alector -146.80% -74.78% -19.39%

Summary

Alector beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its pipeline products include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001, AL002, and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Alector, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

