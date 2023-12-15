Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.27 and last traded at 0.28. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.

Core One Labs Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.29.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

Further Reading

