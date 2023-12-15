Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

