Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.