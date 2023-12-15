Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,591 shares of company stock worth $439,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at about $101,055,000. Northwestern University purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.