Critical Analysis: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 2 3 8 0 2.46 ExlService 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MSCI and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $569.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. ExlService has a consensus price target of $35.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given ExlService’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than MSCI.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 39.76% -97.86% 20.64% ExlService 11.07% 23.66% 14.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSCI and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.42 billion 17.75 $870.57 million $12.00 45.18 ExlService $1.41 billion 3.60 $142.97 million $1.04 29.60

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService. ExlService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSCI beats ExlService on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The company provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. It offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

