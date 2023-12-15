Critical Contrast: G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) versus CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) and CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $51.30 million 2.56 -$147.56 million ($1.47) -1.72 CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

CNS Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -90.82% -132.03% -44.85% CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -603.40% -254.54%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for G1 Therapeutics and CNS Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 366.40%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats CNS Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor can protect bone marrow and reduce hematologic adverse events (AEs), as well as improve emerging treatments through myeloprotection which improve patients' overall anti-tumor immune responses combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pomeranian Medical University, and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

