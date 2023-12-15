Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 6,420 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,420 ($80.59).
CRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($70.30) to GBX 5,200 ($65.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.36) to GBX 5,000 ($62.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Croda International
Croda International Price Performance
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.