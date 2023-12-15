Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 6,420 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,420 ($80.59).

CRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($70.30) to GBX 5,200 ($65.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.36) to GBX 5,000 ($62.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Croda International stock opened at GBX 5,132 ($64.42) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,487.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,123.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,692.09, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,270 ($91.26).

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

