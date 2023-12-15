Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.53.

NYSE:CCI opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

