DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.75. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

Shares of AME opened at $164.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.61. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

