Desjardins Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at C$28.66 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$28.68. The company has a market cap of C$51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

