Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Shares Up 5%

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26). 97,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 341,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 31 ($0.39) price target for the company.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Stock Performance

Devolver Digital Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.92. The company has a market capitalization of £93.41 million and a PE ratio of -140.00.

(Get Free Report)

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.