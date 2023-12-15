DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.13 and last traded at C$5.13. Approximately 3,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

DEXUS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.01.

DEXUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.