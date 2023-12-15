Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after acquiring an additional 286,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $6,182,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $88.60 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

