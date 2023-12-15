Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Shares Up 1.8%

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.60. 28,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 19,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Get Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock alerts:

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.