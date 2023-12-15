Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

