Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.19% of Duolingo worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Duolingo by 91.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $6,393,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -869.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $239.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.25.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $850,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,913.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,725 shares of company stock worth $75,352,140. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

