Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.