Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $213.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.67.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $196.68 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.