Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,538 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,237 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:EW opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.