Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.53.

ELD opened at C$16.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.69 and a 1-year high of C$18.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.7177585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. Insiders have sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

