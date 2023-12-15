Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.7 %

ELV stock opened at $479.56 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

