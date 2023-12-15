Enbridge (TSE:ENB-PH) Stock Price Up 3%

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB-PH – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.41 and last traded at C$18.41. Approximately 16,661 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$17.88.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.