Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) vs. IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Critical Review

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of IRIDEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

IRIDEX has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IRIDEX and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

IRIDEX presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.95%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRIDEX and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $56.97 million 0.75 -$7.55 million ($0.48) -5.48 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 19.32 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -14.21% -52.93% -20.00% Endonovo Therapeutics -1,597.83% N/A -342.98%

Summary

IRIDEX beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

