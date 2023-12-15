Equinor ASA Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.4 %

EQNR opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.