Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

