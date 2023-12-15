Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 4,455 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Fidelity Digital Health ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.72% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.