Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 80,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $2,324,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 168.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,076,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,052 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 93.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 289,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 139,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

