Financial Contrast: Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) & Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF)

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) and Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Park Aerospace and Héroux-Devtek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace 19.01% 7.14% 5.84% Héroux-Devtek N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Park Aerospace and Héroux-Devtek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Héroux-Devtek 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Héroux-Devtek has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.68%. Given Héroux-Devtek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Héroux-Devtek is more favorable than Park Aerospace.

This table compares Park Aerospace and Héroux-Devtek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace $55.43 million 5.54 $10.73 million $0.52 29.17 Héroux-Devtek N/A N/A N/A $0.32 35.84

Park Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Héroux-Devtek. Park Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Héroux-Devtek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Park Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Héroux-Devtek shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Park Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park Aerospace beats Héroux-Devtek on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts. The company also provides specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles; and specially designed materials for radome applications. In addition, it designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies, and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The company was formerly known as Park Electrochemical Corp. and changed its name to Park Aerospace Corp. in July 2019. Park Aerospace Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Westbury, New York.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market. It operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Spain, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Heroux Inc. and changed its name to Héroux-Devtek Inc. in 2000. Héroux-Devtek Inc. was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

