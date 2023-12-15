First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.78

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $37.94. First Bancorp shares last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 332,090 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBNC. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $25,521.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3,504.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

