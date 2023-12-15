First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Stock Price Down 16.8%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 727,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,614,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.56.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.