Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $56.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of FTS opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

