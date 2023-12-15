FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Trading Up 0.1%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 3,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.