FY2023 Earnings Forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EYPT. Mizuho raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

EYPT opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

In related news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 144.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

