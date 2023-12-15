FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Equinor ASA Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will earn $4.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

