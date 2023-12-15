FY2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE AR opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.25. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

