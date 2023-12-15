FY2024 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.13. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

MRK opened at $105.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

