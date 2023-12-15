FY2024 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Reduced by Analyst

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.35.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$8.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.18.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

