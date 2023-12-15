FY2025 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Raised by Zacks Research

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Juniper Networks in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

JNPR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

