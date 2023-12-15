Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLPI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after buying an additional 495,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,523,000 after buying an additional 1,188,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

