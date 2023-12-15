Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $44.95. Approximately 11,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 10,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79.

