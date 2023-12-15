Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $18.37. Graham shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 63,036 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $191.00 million, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Graham by 35.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,135,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 294,849 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Graham by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

