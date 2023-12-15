Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Halliburton worth $59,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

