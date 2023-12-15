Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.62 and last traded at $39.67. 349,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,170,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

Specifically, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,500. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.