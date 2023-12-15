Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.03

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.03 and traded as high as $53.55. Haynes International shares last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 70,874 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAYN

Haynes International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $681.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.