Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.03

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.03 and traded as high as $53.55. Haynes International shares last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 70,874 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAYN
Haynes International Price Performance
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Haynes International
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.