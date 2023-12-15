HC Wainwright Weighs in on Humacyte, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUMA

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $323.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 147.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.