HC Wainwright Weighs in on Humacyte, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAFree Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUMA

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $323.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 147.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.