Head-To-Head Contrast: BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) & The Competition

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BioNexus Gene Lab to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors -3,003.14% -359.11% -36.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors 269 896 1979 32 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioNexus Gene Lab and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 21.45%. Given BioNexus Gene Lab’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioNexus Gene Lab has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million -$360,000.00 -33.80 BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors $1.09 billion -$118.89 million -136.65

BioNexus Gene Lab’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

