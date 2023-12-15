Head to Head Contrast: Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get California Resources alerts:

Volatility and Risk

California Resources has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 16.65% 19.62% 10.06% Houston American Energy -18.88% -1.32% -1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Houston American Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares California Resources and Houston American Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.71 billion 1.31 $524.00 million $6.23 8.27 Houston American Energy $1.64 million 11.38 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for California Resources and Houston American Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00 Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $63.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Summary

California Resources beats Houston American Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Houston American Energy

(Get Free Report)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.