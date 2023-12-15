Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 22,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 64,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Heliogen Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 87.22% and a negative net margin of 830.91%.

Heliogen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLGN. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

