Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 22,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 64,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Heliogen Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.
Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 87.22% and a negative net margin of 830.91%.
Heliogen Company Profile
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.
